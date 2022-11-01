Former Chief of Staff for President George H.W. Bush to speak at Arts Council of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Former Chief of Staff for President George H.W. Bush will join the Arts Council of Brazos Valley for their event “Stories at the Gallery”.

Jean Becker was chief of staff from March 1, 1994 until his death on Nov. 30, 2018. She previously served as deputy press secretary to First Lady Barbara Bush from 1989 to 1992. Before joining the Bush White House staff in 1989, Ms. Becker was a newspaper reporter for 10 years, including a four-year stint at USA Today where her duties included covering the 1988 presidential election and a Page One editor. Her book about Mrs. Bush, Pearls of Wisdom and her book about President Bush, The Man I Knew, both became New York Times best-sellers.

“This is a collection of stories from the 25 years she worked for the president, so everything from getting to witness him be a part of CIA missions to an extent, gathering intelligence through his friends in the international scene, also visiting the Olympics in 2004 and then, of course, the unique experience he had to be both a former president and father of the then current President, President George W. Bush,” said Jeremy Osborne, President of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

Prior to the presentation, there will be a gathering with wine and 1860 Italia hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

Following the presentation, there will be time reserved for a Q&A with Becker. Books are available for sale and the author would be happy to sign them as well.

Tickets are $65 per person.

