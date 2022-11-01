Hear that jingle? Christmas music hits Brazos Valley radio waves

(WVLT)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you heard the jingle of bells over the radio waves? Bryan Broadcasting proclaimed an end to spooky season when they put Christmas music on the radio as the clock struck midnight Tuesday. The sounds of Christmas cheer can be heard on Bryan Broadcasting’s KAGC, which has officially become known as “Christmas 97.3″ for the holiday season.

The radio station will play Christmas tunes around the clock until the end of Christmas Day.

“Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year! It’s family, traditions, faith, and joy. We love being able to bring this festive seasonal soundtrack to Aggieland. Set a preset on your radio for 97.3 FM and we will be here with the Christmas cheer,” said Bryan Broadcasting Operations Manager Rob Mack.

Classic tunes from Brenda Lee, Burl Ives, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Mariah Carey and Bing Crosby will be rotated along with so much more.

Christmas 97.3 is available on the radio on 97.3 FM and 1510 AM, as well as online.

