Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Kathy Williams from the Cherry Ruffino Team joined The Three to talk about this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Easterling Estates.

You’ll step outside to a large covered patio with a high ceiling and exposed wooden rafters, and a fenced yard with lots of room to roam. This is an amazing space to spend time with family or entertain large gatherings without feeling crowded, just in time for the holidays.

“What I really love about this home from the moment you step through the front door, is all of the wood accents,” Williams said. “The home is open and draws your eye right to the backyard.”

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

