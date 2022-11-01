Hundreds of people hit the streets of Bryan for Halloweentown

One family went all out for their costumes, dressing up as cast members from The Night Before Christmas.
One family went all out for their costumes, dressing up as cast members from The Night Before Christmas.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan was packed on Monday night, despite the rescheduling.

The event was originally planned for Friday, but rain and storms caused it to be rescheduled for Halloween night.

With kids in princess, superhero and animal costumes, the event was filled with smiles and fun as they trick or treated down Main Street. 9-year-old, Alexis Castro, said her favorite holidays have to do with the goodies.

“Christmas you get presents, and at Halloween you get candy,” Castro said.

She is a cheerleader and decided to dress up with a twist.

“I’m Addison from zombies three. Seabrook, a zombie cheerleader because I like to do cheerleading,” Castro said.

One family went all out for their costumes, dressing up as cast members from The Night Before Christmas. Within minutes of showing up to Halloweentown, people were begging for photos.

“Nightmare Before Christmas because we watch it every year. My wife is the Halloween nut that really brought all this to life‚” AJ Barreiro, who was dressed as Jack Skellington, said. “I like it. I like seeing the kids smile, they really enjoy it. We were at the Renaissance yesterday and I think we were in 200 to 300 pictures within the first couple of hours. It’s really enjoyable.”

But, Barreiro says getting the costumes together is no easy feat.

“There’s arts and crafts everywhere. It took about two months to make all this. This everywhere and then there are Halloween decorations everywhere,” he said.

Barreiro said this is the third year the family has created costumes like this for Halloween. In the past, the group dressed up as the cast from Hocus Pocus and Alice in Wonderland.

