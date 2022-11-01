Leftover pumpkins? Here’s how to properly dispose of them.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Drew Davis
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is over, and the next holiday marches closer. However, a great number of jack o’lanterns and pumpkins are left out to spoil and rot over the following weeks after Halloween.

How do I get rid of rotting pumpkins?
Believe it or not, rotting pumpkins release methane into the atmosphere. Methane is a greenhouse gas and is typically released from:

  • Fossil fuels
  • Livestock manure (most notably, cows)
There are proper ways to dispose of your pumpkins to mitigate both methane release and the stink rotting pumpkins can bring to your front porch. If you didn’t carve into the pumpkins, keep them around for a little while. Pumpkins can last for several weeks if they are uncarved. They can serve as a fun fall decoration for just a little while longer.

However, if they are carved, it is time to think about disposal. Here’s a list of some ways to get rid of your rotting jack o’lanterns:

How do I get rid of rotting pumpkins?
  • Compost your pumpkins. Rotting pumpkins actually serve as great compost material. If you have a compost bin or know a friend that has one, consider composting it. The nutrients and gasses released during decomposition will return to the soil. Make sure to remove the seeds from the pumpkin before doing this.
  • Donate your pumpkins. Consider donating your pumpkins to local farmers. Pumpkins often serve as a great food/snack for livestock.
  • Smash your pumpkins. Admittedly, this is the most fun option. You can smash your pumpkins into much smaller pieces, and spread them around for local wildlife. Once again, you’ll need to remove the seeds to prevent your neighborhood from becoming a future pumpkin patch.

You can also eat the pumpkins if they remain uncarved and healthy.

What to do with leftover pumpkins?
  • Roast your pumpkin seeds.
  • Turn your uncarved pumpkins into pumpkin pie and other tasty treats.

