Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.

The drilling permit was approved by the BVGDC at a permit hearing at Hearne Elementary on October 20.

The permit authorizes 13 new wells for Upwell Brazos Valley Farm, LLC. The company purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County just outside the city limits of Hearne in 2021.

The majority of the wells will be located near the intersection of FM 485 and FM 1644.

According to documentation submitted to the BVGCD potential uses for the water exported from Robertson County can be used for a wide variety of uses including agricultural, industrial, commercial, municipal, and public water supply.

The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District and Upwell Brazos Valley Farms denied our request for an interview however Rep. Kyle Kacal (R-District 12) who represents a portion of Robertson County says the water transfer and permitting has its advantages.

“I have been following the groundwater district’s engagement in this water transportation opportunity. Every opportunity has two sides to the story,” said Kacal. “I know the groundwater district will do its due diligence to protect our aquifer, but at the same time, they’ve gotta look at opportunities to find ways to share water and give us the ability to have economic growth.”

“This will also be an opportunity for the groundwater district to make some money to make sure we can adjust our wells and I think there’s an opportunity for small communities like Calvert to possibly get a new well with this new development,” said Kacal. “We will monitor it as we need, to make sure that they do their due diligence and don’t do anything to jeopardize the aquifer and water that is needed for the Brazos Valley and the Brazos Groundwater District.”

Kacal says similar water well permits have been issued across the state and in the Brazos Valley.

“We’re still monitoring and watching the science on the Vista Ridge project that’s next door to us in Burleson County, which, you know, ships a lot of water to San Antonio,” said Kacal. “But we know that water is the key issue to our continued success and the economy in Texas.”

As for concerns about the amount of water that could leave the Brazos Valley, especially during a year that has seen extreme drought and dry conditions, Kacal says there are safeguards in place and he trusts the board at the BVGDC.

“I know every time we move water we’re worried about the next drought. We’ve got to be cognizant of that but I think this deal that they are pursuing, there are certain parts of the program that if we are in a drought or there is an issue with our aquifer, all water stops,” said Kacal.

" We just got to make sure that the contract for the movement of water out of the Brazos Groundwater District will serve our local interest first and those historic wells,” said Kacal. " The Groundwater District Board is made up of industry, agriculture and, municipality interest from both counties. I have confidence in the board to do what’s right for our aquifer. Allen Day as manager has done an exceptional job.”

Kacal says water is always a top priority for the Texas State Legislature.

“Water is one of the most important resource resources we have in the state of Texas and we need groundwater districts like the Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District to make sure we have water, not only for everybody that’s here today but everybody in the future,” said Kacal. “We also have to sustain industry and agriculture so we can continue that economic success. It keeps people here with good jobs and good opportunities to live and raise a family.”

Rep. Kacal also says it’s important to note that the Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District had no choice but to approve the application.

Documents related to the Upwell Farms water well project can be found below.

