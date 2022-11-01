Poultry Truck crashes on US-79

Trailer from Sanderson Farms flipped into ditch after becoming unhitched
By Warren Vause
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks helped clear the crash site.

The truck remained upright and no people were injured in the event.

