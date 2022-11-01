Poultry Truck crashes on US-79

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks helped clear the crash site.

The truck remained upright and no people were injured in the event.

