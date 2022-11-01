Simple steps can keep your heart healthy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heart health is important, it’s the center of great health. Dr. Lon Young with The American Heart Association says heart disease is prevalent among many Americans. Along with other vascular diseases and stroke, they’re some of the leading causes of death.

“It is important to do the things that are good for our heart,” said Young. “Exercise, eat a good diet, watch your blood pressure, and don’t smoke.”

Young says if you do those things, you can avoid vascular diseases that can lead to heart problems or a stroke.

For those wanting even more insight into their heart health, Young says CT scans can detect heart disease.

“It’s a type of x-ray that requires a peripheral intravenous line and about an hour of your time,” said Young.

He’s been using this method for years and has detected heart disease in several people.

According to Young, the earlier you know about your heart’s health status, the faster you can do something about it.

For more facts and heart health resources visit heart.org

