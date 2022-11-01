Spruce up your home with new, quality flooring

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As one of the most noticeable foundations of your home, choosing the style and color of your floors is an important decision for homeowners. Whether they be carpet, vinyl, or wood, choose wisely.

The experts at Aggieland Carpet One can point you in the right direction and walk you through your options.

Aggieland Carpet One highly recommends Karastan, a luxury flooring brand. Owner Ron Smith says there are two reasons why Karastan is a superior brand.

“Karastan is an American brand that’s been around since the 1920′s. They make products that are at the upper end of the scale, products that you can trust for quality and style,” he said.

Smith says their wood collection also makes the grade.

“They have great, wide, long boards, and they have great Herringbone looks,” Smith said.

Smith walks customers through Karastan first, so they can see the best on the market before getting started.

The team at Aggieland Carpet One will come to your home to view your floor plan.

“From that floor plan, together with you, we’ll work out where you want hard surface versus soft surface,” Smith said.

You can visit the store on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Anthony Ayers, 15, was shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in...
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

Latest News

Local doctor explains the importance of heart health
Simple steps can keep your heart healthy
This gorgeous home is located in Easterling Estates.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - heart health
THE THR3E(Recurring) - heart health