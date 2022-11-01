Spruce up your home with new, quality flooring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As one of the most noticeable foundations of your home, choosing the style and color of your floors is an important decision for homeowners. Whether they be carpet, vinyl, or wood, choose wisely.

The experts at Aggieland Carpet One can point you in the right direction and walk you through your options.

Aggieland Carpet One highly recommends Karastan, a luxury flooring brand. Owner Ron Smith says there are two reasons why Karastan is a superior brand.

“Karastan is an American brand that’s been around since the 1920′s. They make products that are at the upper end of the scale, products that you can trust for quality and style,” he said.

Smith says their wood collection also makes the grade.

“They have great, wide, long boards, and they have great Herringbone looks,” Smith said.

Smith walks customers through Karastan first, so they can see the best on the market before getting started.

The team at Aggieland Carpet One will come to your home to view your floor plan.

“From that floor plan, together with you, we’ll work out where you want hard surface versus soft surface,” Smith said.

You can visit the store on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

