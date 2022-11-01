Texas A&M Hosts Alabama for a Mid-Week Match at Reed Arena

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday for a match versus Alabama. The fixture takes place at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The Maroon & White picked up a win against a tough road opponent in South Carolina over the weekend. With A&M (12-10, 4-7) returning home it aims to build upon its recent success as the Crimson Tide (7-15, 1-9 SEC) come to town. The match airs on SEC Network+ and can be followed through live stats.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M visited Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, brining back a 3-1 victory. That result ended South Carolina’s four game win-streak at home and gave the Aggies a big win on the road.

In the road win, it was Caroline Meuth who led the way for the Aggies as she logged 20 kills with a .529 hitting percentage. Elena Karakasi continues to be one of the most productive setters in the SEC as she tallied 40 assists, while also being a defensive contributor with 10 digs and five total blocks.

Defense was also a strong suit for A&M, as defensive specialist/libero Ava Underwood led the Aggies tallying 13 digs in the match. Middle Madison Bowser set her season high in blocks with eight, while fellow middle Molly Brown followed closely with seven.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M holds a substantial lead in the all-time series against Alabama, 13-4. Since A&M joined the conference in 2012 the record between the teams stands at 11-4. A&M is on a current five-game win streak against the Crimson Tide, with three of those wins coming at Reed Arena.

TICKETS

Information on purchasing tickets can be found at 12thmanfoundation.com.

