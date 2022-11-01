Tropical Storm Martin forms in the northern Atlantic

No impact to North America
Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the northern Atlantic.
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning’s tropical update named the twelfth of the Atlantic season.

Martin has formed about 600 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, moving east. The NHC forecast indicates it may strengthen to a weak hurricane before undergoing extratropical transition and falling apart, moving north and eventually getting caught up by the jetstream en route to Greenland.

Martin is not expected to impact land in its tropical cycle.

