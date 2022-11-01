Try the coolest sport in town for free

The event is this Saturday evening
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have your kids ever wanted to play hockey? Now is their chance to try it out for free.

Try Hockey for Free is for kids ages 4 to 12, according to Amanda Dominguez and Mellissa Roy with the Brazos Valley Hockey Club. Participants need to bring a bike helmet and wear gloves. No previous hockey or skating experience is necessary.

Th NA3HL team, the Texas Roadrunners will be helping kids on the ice.

Try Hockey for Free is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station.

To register, go to brazosvalleyhockey.org

