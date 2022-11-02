A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4.

“Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.

“It’s interesting, Texas has to be different from every other state,” White said. “National Arbor Day is in the spring, but because in Texas our trees do better if they’re planted in the fall, Texas Arbor Day is actually the first Friday in November.”

This year the organization is honoring two of its members who have passed away in the last year; Mrs. Margaret Lambert Ravey, a former A&M Garden Club President, and Dr. Elmer Krehbiel.

“He was a professor at A&M, he did a lot of lecturing around the area about gardens and plants,” White said. “He was a master gardener. He just was one of those guys who lit up the room and loved plants, so we want to honor him as well.”

The celebration will include a short program and then the planting of a Monterrey Oak, a native Texas species.

The City of College Station has a green initiative called “Keeping College Station Cool” to reduce heat islands in the city and is planting almost 4,800 trees over the next five years.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Richard Carter Park, 1800 Brazoswood in College Station.

