Arts & crafts can help improve child’s tactile, motor skills

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Librarian Jennifer Stadler said arts and crafts can help children develop their tactile and motor skills. Using scissors to cut out a shape, peeling stickers from a sheet, motions like that help finetune these skills.

Stadler stopped by The Three to show parents an easy fall craft to do with their children.

The librarian made a family tree orchard that uses construction paper, a brown paper bag for the tree, recycled paper and bags for the leaves, glue, and a pair of scissors.

According to Stadler, the first thing you need to do is trace your hand on the brown paper bag, cut out the tracing, then glue it on the construction paper.

“We are going to glue it on a blue background or a black background of your choice,” said Stadler.

From there, Stadler says to glue on the recycled paper to act as leaves, and then it’s finished.

“This is a great motor skill for your little one to cut out their own hand. That’s great tactile and motor muscle movement skills.”

Stadler said every first Friday, the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan offers children’s crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

