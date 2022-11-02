Astros lose game three of World Series against the Phillies

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros lost in game three of the World Series Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fans from around Bryan College Station headed out to some watch parties as they cheered on the Astros.

Chandon Chhikara says being an Astros fan has been a lifelong commitment.

“I watched them in the 2005 World Series, all those years where they were ‘disastros’, and so it feels good to be good. There were a lot of tough years there,” Chhikara said.

Chhikara, Tori Hunt and a group of Aggies spent Tuesday night at BigShots Golf Aggieland. The group caught a game of golf while they watched the Astros play. Hunt says she knows what makes the Astros so great.

“It’s just the energy, that’s always been the team. I’ve been with them since they sucked. Now, they’ve gotten so much better and I’m just a true fan,” Hunt said.

Karl Smith spent time preparing for game three at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in College Station. He says there is no doubt that the Astros are the better team in the World Series this year.

“Them making it to the World Series is great, and they should have hands down. They should win hands down, they’re the better ball club,” Smith said.

Tuesday nights game was originally scheduled as game four. A rain cancelation Monday night pushed the game to Tuesday. The Astros and Phillies will play game four Wednesday night around 7 p.m. in Philadelphia.

