Beard it up 2022: Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies fighting childhood cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the fifth year in a row, Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies are coming together to fight childhood cancer.

“Beard It Up” was created in 2018 right here in the Brazos Valley. It’s a fundraising event that partners with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas where Texas A&M University, Bryan and College Station police departments, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s office help raise money in the months of November and December that go towards ending childhood cancer.

Male police officers can donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. Female officers can pay $30 to paint their nails a color that coincides with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Normally, most departmental policies prohibit male officers from wearing a beard or goatee and prohibit female officers from wearing colored nail polish.

Bobby Richardson with the Texas A&M University Police Department told KBTX since Beard It Up was started, over 100 law enforcement agencies in 19 states have participated to raise over $670,000.

“Knowing it started right here, that’s just a humbling experience. We look forward to this every year,” said Richardson. “Especially that time when it gets a little cooler. Its nice to have a beard. Its something that were proud of and we enjoy sharing the message.”

Richardson said the goal this year is to make it to $10,000. On Nov. 2, Richardson said they are already at $5,900. He says the public is also encouraged to participate.

All proceeds will go directly to The Cure Starts Now.

