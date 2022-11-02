Brazos County voters to decide future of transportation with Props A and B

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Voters will decide on two propositions this year, both dealing with roads and transportation.

Both would give the county money officials say they need to prepare for growth.

Proposition A is a $100 million bond leaders say will speed up road improvements.

“TXDot likes to have local government do their match” Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said. “You have to do 20% usually, but if you can do a little more than that, then TXDot looks favorably on that.”

County Judge Duane Peters says at least $15 million will go towards the Bush/Wellborn project, locking in state funding.

It would also cover part of six other projects, including expansions of Highway 6, FM 47 and University Drive along with a new interchange near RELLIS.

Any money borrowed by the county will be paid back using tax dollars.

Proposition B would add an additional $10 to vehicle registrations to serve as funding for the Regional Mobility Authority, or RMA.

“In all likelihood it will be spent on early stage design, or if there’s a piece that we need to step in for the county, or whomever, TXDot, to take a chunk, or take a part of the project, that’s what it will be spent on,” Brazos County RMA Chairman Barry Moore said.

Those projects will include environmental studies or right-of-way purchases, according to Moore.

Opponents say the RMA has not been transparent with their motives and too vague with what the money will go towards.

“The fact of the matter is they want us to pay 10 extra dollars for each one of our vehicles and we’re already paying for a new road, and then they want us to pay again to use that road,” business owner Roy Flores said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.