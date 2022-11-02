Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits
Momentum church BCS and Bryan Housing Authority host blanket & care package drive
Momentum Church BCS and Bryan Housing Authority host blanket, care package drive
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat