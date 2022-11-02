Fernández García-Poggio named SEC Golfer of the Week

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week for the first time in her career the league office announced Wednesday.

The senior led the No. 5 Aggies to the East Lake Cup championship match and won the stroke-play individual title, going 2-under 70 against the high-level field. The individual championship was the second of the Madrid, Spain, native’s career.

Fernández García-Poggio went on to dominate her semifinal matchup against UCLA at the East Lake Golf Club, winning 5&4 to help advance the Maroon & White to the championship match. The All-American boasts a 74.40 stroke average this season.

The Aggies return to the course Feb. 5-7 to begin their spring season at the UCF Challenge. Fernández García-Poggio has helped lead A&M to four top-five finishes as a team, including a championship at the “Mo” Morial Invitational.

Fernández García-Poggio becomes the first Aggie to win SEC Golfer of the Week since Courtney Dow earned the recognition on Mar. 20, 2019.

