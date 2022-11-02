Gray Garners NCEA, SEC Reining Rider of the Month Honors

(KBTX)
By BJ Carden, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standout Ariana Gray has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and Southeastern Conference Reining Rider of the Month for October, the organizations announced Wednesday.

The Calgary, Alberta, native was 3-0 in Reining in October, including one Most Outstanding Performer honor. She began the month with a win, scoring 71 points on Trevor at UC Davis. The senior tallied 70.5 points on Shorty against No. 7 South Carolina. Gray capped the month off picking up 72.5 points and MOP honors on Odie at No. 5 Georgia.

Gray is currently 5-0 to start the season in her discipline, averaging 71.5 points. The Aggies are next in action at No. 4 Auburn on Friday at 3 p.m.

