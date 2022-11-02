Lions Pride Sports is ‘Here to Stay’

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lions Pride Sports is soon to celebrate five years of action, excitement and entertainment in the Brazos Valley.

That’s why co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten met Drake Durden and Gen Z in the ring to learn some of their epic moves.

First, the duo learned the “lock up,” which is the move you’ll often see wrestlers do at the very beginning of the match. This is when competitors step up to each other and interlock arms.

Next, they learned how to “run the ropes,” which is when wrestlers use the ropes around the ring to bounce themselves, or their competitors, off of. Taking large steps, you move quickly towards the ropes on the opposite side of the ring, using a half step and turn to fall back into them.

Last, but not least, came the “headlock,” which is pretty self-explanatory. From the “lock up” position, you toss one arm away, grab the back of the neck, and pull the head under the arm.

After learning the basics, Metsch and Wooten moved on to some more difficult moves. Watch the video below to see how forward and backward somersaults went for the pair.

Somersaults were followed by body slams. Not giving away too much of the magic, let’s just say, body slams are a team effort.

Finally, Drake Durden and current Lions Pride champion Gen Z battled it out in the ring, ending the fight with nothing but love for one another.

Lions Pride Sports is hosting “Here to Stay” on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at the Neal Recreation Center. Purchase your tickets for their biggest event of the year here.

THE THR3E(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

"Stories of the Gallery" is back at the Arts Council of The Brazos Valley
‘Stories of the Gallery’ back at the Arts Council of The Brazos Valley
Improve your child's tactile, motor skills with arts and crafts
Arts & crafts can help improve child’s tactile, motor skills
You can visit the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History to check out this new exhibit.
New museum exhibit features man’s best friend
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bv museum of nat history
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bv museum of nat history