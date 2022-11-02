Lions Pride Sports is ‘Here to Stay’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lions Pride Sports is soon to celebrate five years of action, excitement and entertainment in the Brazos Valley.

That’s why co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten met Drake Durden and Gen Z in the ring to learn some of their epic moves.

First, the duo learned the “lock up,” which is the move you’ll often see wrestlers do at the very beginning of the match. This is when competitors step up to each other and interlock arms.

Next, they learned how to “run the ropes,” which is when wrestlers use the ropes around the ring to bounce themselves, or their competitors, off of. Taking large steps, you move quickly towards the ropes on the opposite side of the ring, using a half step and turn to fall back into them.

Last, but not least, came the “headlock,” which is pretty self-explanatory. From the “lock up” position, you toss one arm away, grab the back of the neck, and pull the head under the arm.

After learning the basics, Metsch and Wooten moved on to some more difficult moves. Watch the video below to see how forward and backward somersaults went for the pair.

Somersaults were followed by body slams. Not giving away too much of the magic, let’s just say, body slams are a team effort.

Finally, Drake Durden and current Lions Pride champion Gen Z battled it out in the ring, ending the fight with nothing but love for one another.

Lions Pride Sports is hosting “Here to Stay” on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at the Neal Recreation Center. Purchase your tickets for their biggest event of the year here.

