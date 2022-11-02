Martin and Lisa both hurricanes, a rarity for November

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in over 20 years (and only the third time on record), we have two hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin in the month of November.

Fortunately for folks in the U.S., neither storm will have a local impact. Lisa, which strengthened to a hurricane this morning, will continue moving west and make landfall in Belize before Wednesday is done. Then, a westward movement will soak portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and southern Mexico, where it will then likely re-emerge in the gulf of Mexico. Some brief strengthening is possible, but upper level winds are expected to keep the system in the southern gulf, where it will likely sputter out by next week.

For only the 3rd year on record, the Atlantic has two #hurricanes simultaneously in November (#Lisa and #Martin). Other 2 years with simultaneous Atlantic November hurricanes are: 1932 (Cuba Hurricane, Storm 15) and 2001 (Michelle, Noel). #hurricane pic.twitter.com/eOhHKK1U7m — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 2, 2022

Martin has just strengthened to a hurricane, too, but is expected to have little to no impact on land. It will undergo extratropical transition as it continues to move north into colder North Atlantic waters over the course of the next week.

Hurricane #Martin Advisory 5: Martin Becomes the Seventh Hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Season. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2022

