Martin and Lisa both hurricanes, a rarity for November

Both storms expected to have no effect on US, Lisa soaks Belize, Mexico
While Martin isn't expected to impact land, Lisa will make landfall as a hurricane in Belize...
While Martin isn't expected to impact land, Lisa will make landfall as a hurricane in Belize Wednesday, then soak portions of Mexico.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in over 20 years (and only the third time on record), we have two hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin in the month of November.

Fortunately for folks in the U.S., neither storm will have a local impact. Lisa, which strengthened to a hurricane this morning, will continue moving west and make landfall in Belize before Wednesday is done. Then, a westward movement will soak portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and southern Mexico, where it will then likely re-emerge in the gulf of Mexico. Some brief strengthening is possible, but upper level winds are expected to keep the system in the southern gulf, where it will likely sputter out by next week.

Martin has just strengthened to a hurricane, too, but is expected to have little to no impact on land. It will undergo extratropical transition as it continues to move north into colder North Atlantic waters over the course of the next week.

