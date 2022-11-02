Momentum church BCS and Bryan Housing Authority host blanket & care package drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are teaming up for a donation drive Wednesday.

The groups are collecting a variety of items for newborns and elderly residents.

Here’s a list of some of the items they’re collecting. For newborns, they’re asking for blankets, hats, socks, and mittens. Homemade newborn blankets will be accepted. Contact Marissa Duran at (979)436-2853 for specific requirements.

For older residents, they’re collecting blankets, lotions, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes and shampoo.

People can drop off the items Wednesday from 6-6:45 p.m. at Momentum Church BCS, which is located at 1216 Beck St. in Bryan.

Donation bins will also be available outside Casa Rodriguez at 300 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.

Local pick ups are also available upon request. Contact Shirly Bittner at (979)777-0971 to set a pick up time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.