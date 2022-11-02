New food, retail businesses finding homes in College Station

New food and retail businesses are making their mark in Aggieland
New food and retail businesses are making their mark in Aggieland
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months.

Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.

Economic Development Coordinator Stacey Vasquez credits the growth of businesses to the growth of residents in Aggieland

“We have an abundance of families, growing families in the area. We have a lot of new housing coming up. I think over several thousand new homes in the area,” said Vasquez.

Most of these businesses are going into previously used buildings that the city refers to as backfill.

Red Lobster will soon be occupied by a new Tex-Mex restaurant named Trudy’s.

A restaurant owned by two Texas A&M former students called Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse is also set to open in 2023.

South College Station is also expanding with new boutique retail experiences like Pinspiration and Brazos Brim and Hat Bar.

Uncorked is also a new wine bar that will be on that side of town.

Indoor go-cart racing company K1 Speed will be opening a franchise in College Station.

City officials haven’t heard any news about the business coming to the area but they say they are excited to add more family-friendly entertainment to the area and look forward to helping the company find a location to accommodate them.

“We’re always looking to bring more entertainment to the city,” said Vasquez. “As far as what business and what venues we’re trying to get to come to College Station entertainment is one of our priorities.”

The closest K1 Speed to College Station is in Houston.

