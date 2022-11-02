New museum exhibit features man’s best friend

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new exhibit coming to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and it’s all about man’s best friend.

Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection will be on display from November 18 through April 29.

This exclusive in-house exhibit showcases the fascinating natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives, and their special bond with humans.

Executive Director Deborah Cowman says the exhibit will feature taxidermy and ancient fossils. Plus, she says a very special pup will be making an appearance at the opening night reception. “Reveille will be there,” Cowman said. “This is really a party for the dogs and for the people.”

On Friday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m., the community is invited to a free opening night event with a presentation by Dr. Angela Perri, Assistant Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M. A reception featuring wine, appetizers, live music, and gallery viewing will follow Dr. Perri’s presentation.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is committed to promoting science, and cultural and natural history with the integration of art in exhibits and educational programs. To learn more about current exhibits, visit the museum’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

"Stories of the Gallery" is back at the Arts Council of The Brazos Valley
‘Stories of the Gallery’ back at the Arts Council of The Brazos Valley
Improve your child's tactile, motor skills with arts and crafts
Arts & crafts can help improve child’s tactile, motor skills
Get your tickets now and don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this wrestling extravaganza.
Lions Pride Sports is ‘Here to Stay’
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bv museum of nat history
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bv museum of nat history