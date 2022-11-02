New museum exhibit features man’s best friend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new exhibit coming to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and it’s all about man’s best friend.

Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection will be on display from November 18 through April 29.

This exclusive in-house exhibit showcases the fascinating natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives, and their special bond with humans.

Executive Director Deborah Cowman says the exhibit will feature taxidermy and ancient fossils. Plus, she says a very special pup will be making an appearance at the opening night reception. “Reveille will be there,” Cowman said. “This is really a party for the dogs and for the people.”

On Friday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m., the community is invited to a free opening night event with a presentation by Dr. Angela Perri, Assistant Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M. A reception featuring wine, appetizers, live music, and gallery viewing will follow Dr. Perri’s presentation.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is committed to promoting science, and cultural and natural history with the integration of art in exhibits and educational programs. To learn more about current exhibits, visit the museum’s website here.

