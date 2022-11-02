No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving hosts Kentucky, TCU

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at home in separate meets against Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 3 and No. 22 TCU on Friday, Nov. 4. Both dual meets are set to start at 3 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium. 

The Aggies return to the pool after facing tough competition in a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Indiana. Competition against Kentucky will be Texas A&M’s first home meet and dual meet of the season. 

Andres Puente stepped up at the SMU Classic, registering a first-place time of 1:54.68 in the 200 breast.

Connor Foote also had an impactful first meet as he added double-digit points for the Aggies with a time of 20.07 in the 50 free and 47.29 in the 100 fly. 

Kaloyan Bratanov claimed fourth in the 200 free (1:38.00) to get momentum going for the Aggies in Austin against Texas and Indiana.

Soon after, Anze Fers Erzen (1:46.64) and Jace Brown (1:47.59) collected top-five finishes in the 200 fly. 

Baylor Nelson made his Aggie debut at the SMU Classic as he took second in the 200 IM, registering the fifth-fastest time in program history (1:43.32), while also logging a personal best of 1:34.76 in the 200 free. Nelson picked up a top-five finish in the 200 IM in Austin.

Diver Rhett Hensley qualified for NCAA Zones on the 1-meter in his first competition of the season with a score of 306.90.

Allen Bottego stood out against Texas and Indiana as he earned second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter, scoring 321.60 and 398.80, respectively. 

Live results can be found here as well as on the Meet Mobile app, and the meets will be streamed on SEC Network+. Admission to the meets is free.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
No. 22 Aggies women’s swimming and diving set to host Kentucky, TCU
Rollins prepped for ITA National Fall Championships
No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships
2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results