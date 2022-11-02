No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving hosts Kentucky, TCU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at home in separate meets against Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 3 and No. 22 TCU on Friday, Nov. 4. Both dual meets are set to start at 3 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies return to the pool after facing tough competition in a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Indiana. Competition against Kentucky will be Texas A&M’s first home meet and dual meet of the season.

Andres Puente stepped up at the SMU Classic, registering a first-place time of 1:54.68 in the 200 breast.

Connor Foote also had an impactful first meet as he added double-digit points for the Aggies with a time of 20.07 in the 50 free and 47.29 in the 100 fly.

Kaloyan Bratanov claimed fourth in the 200 free (1:38.00) to get momentum going for the Aggies in Austin against Texas and Indiana.

Soon after, Anze Fers Erzen (1:46.64) and Jace Brown (1:47.59) collected top-five finishes in the 200 fly.

Baylor Nelson made his Aggie debut at the SMU Classic as he took second in the 200 IM, registering the fifth-fastest time in program history (1:43.32), while also logging a personal best of 1:34.76 in the 200 free. Nelson picked up a top-five finish in the 200 IM in Austin.

Diver Rhett Hensley qualified for NCAA Zones on the 1-meter in his first competition of the season with a score of 306.90.

Allen Bottego stood out against Texas and Indiana as he earned second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter, scoring 321.60 and 398.80, respectively.

Live results can be found here as well as on the Meet Mobile app, and the meets will be streamed on SEC Network+. Admission to the meets is free.

