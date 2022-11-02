No. 22 Aggies women’s swimming and diving set to host Kentucky, TCU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at home in separate meets against No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 3 and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4. Both dual meets are set to start at 3 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Maroon & White return home after facing tough competition in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana. Prior to the trip to Austin, the Aggies defeated Houston in their season-opener in Aggieland, 166-123, claiming top times in 15 of 16 events.

Chloe Stepanek continues to stand out as she claimed top times in the 200 free (1:48.75) and 200 back (1:59.67) against Houston. The junior also collected three top-five finishes in Austin.

Olivia Theall impressed against Houston, claiming first in the 200 fly (1:59.62) and 100 fly (53.85), while also grabbing a second-place finish in the 200 fly in the double-dual meet. Abby Grottle has dominated the distance events for the Aggies, posting a time of 9:56.22 in the 1,000 free and 4:53.81 in the 500 free against Indiana and Texas.

Manita Sathianchokwisan helped lead a talented group of newcomers that debuted against Houston. Sathianchokwisan collected a pair of top finishes in the 50 free (23.63) and 100 free (51.85) against the Cougars.

In the season-opener, Alyssa Clairmont swept the springboards with a 1-meter score of 325.58 and a 3-meter score of 345.83. The senior also led the Aggies in Austin, claiming a pair of third-place scores on the 1-meter (291.50) and the 3-meter (333.95).

Live results can be found here as well as on the Meet Mobile app, and the meets will be streamed on SEC Network+. Admission to the meets is free.

