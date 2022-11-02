No. 22 Aggies women’s swimming and diving set to host Kentucky, TCU

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at home in separate meets against No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 3 and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4. Both dual meets are set to start at 3 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium. 

The Maroon & White return home after facing tough competition in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana. Prior to the trip to Austin, the Aggies defeated Houston in their season-opener in Aggieland, 166-123, claiming top times in 15 of 16 events. 

Chloe Stepanek continues to stand out as she claimed top times in the 200 free (1:48.75) and 200 back (1:59.67) against Houston. The junior also collected three top-five finishes in Austin.

Olivia Theall impressed against Houston, claiming first in the 200 fly (1:59.62) and 100 fly (53.85), while also grabbing a second-place finish in the 200 fly in the double-dual meet. Abby Grottle has dominated the distance events for the Aggies, posting a time of 9:56.22 in the 1,000 free and 4:53.81 in the 500 free against Indiana and Texas. 

Manita Sathianchokwisan helped lead a talented group of newcomers that debuted against Houston. Sathianchokwisan collected a pair of top finishes in the 50 free (23.63) and 100 free (51.85) against the Cougars. 

In the season-opener, Alyssa Clairmont swept the springboards with a 1-meter score of 325.58 and a 3-meter score of 345.83. The senior also led the Aggies in Austin, claiming a pair of third-place scores on the 1-meter (291.50) and the 3-meter (333.95). 

Live results can be found here as well as on the Meet Mobile app, and the meets will be streamed on SEC Network+. Admission to the meets is free.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving hosts Kentucky, TCU
Rollins prepped for ITA National Fall Championships
No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships
2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results