No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO, California -- No. 58 Mary Stoiana heads to San Diego, California to compete at the ITA National Fall Championship. Stoiana was invited to compete in the singles bracket of the tournament following her impressive fall campaign, highlighted by 3-0 in singles play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational.

In Wednesday’s match No. 58 Stoiana takes on University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Molly Helgesson in the round of 32 of the women’s singles bracket at 1:45 p.m. CT.

“Mary [Stoiana] was listed as a 5-8 seed in the tournament, this speaks volumes to the level she has been playing at throughout the fall,” said Texas A&M head women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver. “There are a lot of good players here, and I know she will come out ready to perform.”

The round of 32 singles action can be seen through the events livestream and followed through live stats.

