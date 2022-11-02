No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, California -- No. 58 Mary Stoiana heads to San Diego, California to compete at the ITA National Fall Championship. Stoiana was invited to compete in the singles bracket of the tournament following her impressive fall campaign, highlighted by 3-0 in singles play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational.

In Wednesday’s match No. 58 Stoiana takes on University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Molly Helgesson in the round of 32 of the women’s singles bracket at 1:45 p.m. CT.

“Mary [Stoiana] was listed as a 5-8 seed in the tournament, this speaks volumes to the level she has been playing at throughout the fall,” said Texas A&M head women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver. “There are a lot of good players here, and I know she will come out ready to perform.”

The round of 32 singles action can be seen through the events livestream and followed through live stats.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Anthony Ayers, 15, was shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in...
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

Latest News

Rollins prepped for ITA National Fall Championships
2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
Somerville vs Thrall volleyball
Somerville vs Thrall volleyball
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)