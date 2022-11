BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gillian Kizer had a match high 14 kills as North Zulch won their bi-district playoff match against Prairie Lea 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

North Zulch will now take on Chester in the Area Round on Thursday. First serve is set for 7:30 at Willis High School.

