Preparations for Christmas in the Park underway

Christmas in the Park begins with Lights On on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City of College Station crews have been working harder than Santa’s elves to transform Stephen C. Beachy Central Park into a winter wonderland.

Christmas in the Park begins with Lights On on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The lights will be lit each night through Jan. 1.

People can drive or stroll through the park and look at the holiday displays.

Fun-filled events at the park are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday Dec. 3.

“We have live music, we have a snow slide with actual snow, cookies and hot chocolate, a hay ride, lots of activities for the kids,” Recreation Supervisor Luis Perez said. “Of course, Santa and reindeer as well.”

The weekend will also feature a Jungle Bell Fun Run.

You can find more information on Christmas in the Park or the event weekend here.

Admission to everything is free.

