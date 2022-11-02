Preparations for Christmas in the Park underway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City of College Station crews have been working harder than Santa’s elves to transform Stephen C. Beachy Central Park into a winter wonderland.

Christmas in the Park begins with Lights On on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The lights will be lit each night through Jan. 1.

People can drive or stroll through the park and look at the holiday displays.

Fun-filled events at the park are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday Dec. 3.

“We have live music, we have a snow slide with actual snow, cookies and hot chocolate, a hay ride, lots of activities for the kids,” Recreation Supervisor Luis Perez said. “Of course, Santa and reindeer as well.”

The weekend will also feature a Jungle Bell Fun Run.

It's beginning to look at lot like Christmas in College Station. @CityofCS crews are busy transforming Stephen C. Beachy Central Park into a Winter wonderland! pic.twitter.com/2YvdfexfPd — Alex Egan (@AlexEganTV) November 2, 2022

You can find more information on Christmas in the Park or the event weekend here.

Admission to everything is free.

