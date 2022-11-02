Rollins prepped for ITA National Fall Championships

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, California -- Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins travels to San Diego, California to compete in the ITA National Fall Championships. Rollins qualified for the tournament following his outstanding performance at the ITA Texas Regional where he reached the final of the men’s singles bracket.

Rollins takes the court Wednesday in the round of 32 men’s singles bracket versus the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Duke’s No. 28 Garrett Johns at 2:30 p.m. CT.

“This tournament is a great opportunity for Pierce [Rollins],” said Texas A&M head men’s tennis coach Steve Denton. “He drew the number-one seed which will be a good challenge, but in these tournaments anything can happen which is exciting”

The round of 32 singles action can be seen through the events livestream and followed through live stats.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

