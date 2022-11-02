Somerville ISD board unanimously selects lone finalist for superintendent

Somerville ISD Superintendent Lone Finalist Eric Holton and his family.
Somerville ISD Superintendent Lone Finalist Eric Holton and his family.(Somerville ISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD selected a new superintendent after the district’s Board of Trustees unanimously agreed on Eric Holton as the lone finalist.

Former Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks voluntarily resigned from her position as the school year began with no explanation to the public or parents.

Now, in accordance with state law, the district must wait 21 days to officially hire Holton.

“We are ready for Mr. Holton to begin his time at Somerville. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our district,” Jason Urbanosky, President of the Board of Trustees, said.

The board will meet on Nov. 28 to hire the new superintendent.

Before coming to Somerville ISD, Holton was the campus principal of New Caney High School, New Caney Middle School, and Woodville Middle School. He has over 10 years of experience as a campus administrator and was a teacher and coach for four years, according to the district.

“He truly believes that educating the whole child is the best method for helping all students succeed, so improving extracurricular programs, advanced academics, CTE programs, and special programs to meet the needs of all students has truly been his passion for leading,” a release from the district said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

