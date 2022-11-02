Somerville volleyball falls to Thrall in bi-district round

The Somerville and Thrall volleyball teams shake hands after their bi-district match.
The Somerville and Thrall volleyball teams shake hands after their bi-district match.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville volleyball team lost to Thrall 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A playoffs at Yegua Gym Tuesday night.

Thrall was the District 26-2A champion and ends Somerville’s season. Ramaya Carter and Alazia Vela led the lady Yeguas with 4 kills each.

The Tigerettes move on to play Shiner in the area round of the playoffs.

