Somerville volleyball falls to Thrall in bi-district round

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville volleyball team lost to Thrall 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A playoffs at Yegua Gym Tuesday night.

Thrall was the District 26-2A champion and ends Somerville’s season. Ramaya Carter and Alazia Vela led the lady Yeguas with 4 kills each.

The Tigerettes move on to play Shiner in the area round of the playoffs.

