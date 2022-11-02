‘Stories of the Gallery’ back at the Arts Council of The Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Stories of the Gallery” is back at the Arts Council of The Brazos Valley, this time featuring former Chief of Staff to George H.W. Bush, Jean Becker.

In her own words, Becker’s book “The Man I knew” includes details about the life and legacy of the former 41st president.

“As I say in the book. It was such a wild rollercoaster ride,” joked Becker. “The scariest words he would ever say to me was ‘Jean I have an idea’. President Bush was so full of energy, and had so many great ideas. It was such a fun ride.”

The night will be full of events including autographs from the author and a Q and A session.

The event is Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

