Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance

Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Thomas and Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for the northeastern portion of the Brazos Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center increases the severe potential ahead of rain and storms on Friday
The Storm Prediction Center increases the severe potential ahead of rain and storms on Friday(KBTX)

This includes Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston and far northeast portions of Brazos county. The remainder of the Brazos Valley is still under a 2 out of 5 risk. Should storms bring concerns, here is what will need to be monitored for:

  • Main, Most Likely Concern: Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph or higher
  • Embedded brief, weak spin-up tornado potential
  • Very isolated and conditional chance for a significant tornado (should isolated storms develop in the afternoon ahead of the main line of activity. This threat currently seems more likely in parts of north and northeast Texas -- but something that will continue to be monitored for locally)

The timing remains a detail that needs to be ironed out. The earliest stormy weather could arrive to the Brazos Valley in the late afternoon. If that timing does come to fruition, it would be more scattered in nature. The main line looks to make its appearance between 7pm and 12am. However, there are still timing discrepancies between data at this time. We will continue to monitor and update as more information comes in.

The most important note - every one of us will NOT experience severe weather with this next system. However, all of us have the potential to experience it. Bottom line: we all need to keep an eye on the forecast for the next 24-36 hours.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/2
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/2
While Martin isn't expected to impact land, Lisa will make landfall as a hurricane in Belize...
Martin and Lisa both hurricanes, a rarity for November
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/1
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/1