Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for the northeastern portion of the Brazos Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center increases the severe potential ahead of rain and storms on Friday (KBTX)

This includes Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston and far northeast portions of Brazos county. The remainder of the Brazos Valley is still under a 2 out of 5 risk. Should storms bring concerns, here is what will need to be monitored for:

Main, Most Likely Concern: Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph or higher

Embedded brief, weak spin-up tornado potential

Very isolated and conditional chance for a significant tornado (should isolated storms develop in the afternoon ahead of the main line of activity. This threat currently seems more likely in parts of north and northeast Texas -- but something that will continue to be monitored for locally)

3 out of 5 Risk: Numerous, more widespread thunderstorms are expected. A few likely would be intense. 2 out of 5 Risk: Scattered, but not widespread, severe thunderstorm potential. Isolated intense storms could be possible.

The timing remains a detail that needs to be ironed out. The earliest stormy weather could arrive to the Brazos Valley in the late afternoon. If that timing does come to fruition, it would be more scattered in nature. The main line looks to make its appearance between 7pm and 12am. However, there are still timing discrepancies between data at this time. We will continue to monitor and update as more information comes in.

The most important note - every one of us will NOT experience severe weather with this next system. However, all of us have the potential to experience it. Bottom line: we all need to keep an eye on the forecast for the next 24-36 hours.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.