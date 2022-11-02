Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service increasing child safety one car seat at a time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Most parents think they are using child safety seats correctly, but studies show that an estimated three out of four seats are used incorrectly. The risk of death is reduced by as much as 71% when car seats are correctly used, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project focuses specifically on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.

Ana Castrejon and Ayde Ordaz with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the program.

In addition to conducting checkup events, child safety seat fitting stations have been established at County Extension offices, fire/EMS and law enforcement departments to allow families easy access to certified technicians.

The proper use of child safety seats reduces the risk of injury and death, leading to reduced medical costs, avoidance of lost future earnings and improved quality of life.

