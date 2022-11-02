Texas A&M celebrates Día de los Muertos

Texas A&M Students gathered at Sbisa Dining Hall Tuesday to celebrate Día de los Muertos.
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students gathered at Sbisa Dining Hall Tuesday to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

The multi-day holiday is for family and friends to pay respects and celebrate loved ones who have passed away.

Student groups performed dances from different regions of Mexico at Tuesday’s event.

Organizers said the goal is to educate students who may not understand the tradition and to bring a little piece of home to campus for students who couldn’t be with their families.

“This holiday is sometimes hard for students to get back home and be able to really be with their friends and family, so we wanted to bring it to them and be able to celebrate their loved ones in the proper way,” Aggie Dining Marketing Director Brittany Coker said.

The dining hall also had a specially curated menu from campus chefs which featured traditional food items.

