Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Atmos Energy donated $26,500 to support the services of the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

The donation mainly went towards energy bills, with $25,000 going towards helping clients apply for Atmos Energy Assistance and $1,500 will benefit the Pathway of Hope program.

This is the largest donation from Atmos Energy the Salvation Army has received.

“We are honored to partner with The Salvation Army in the fight to end addiction, homelessness, and poverty,” said Eric Tate, Atmos Energy’s manager of public affairs. “For nearly 20 years, we have been working towards a shared goal of ‘Doing the Most Good’ through volunteerism and fundraising efforts. We are excited to support energy assistance efforts and programs like Pathway of Hope that provide families with short and long-term support. This holistic approach is a fantastic way to create positive, lasting change in the communities we both serve. Atmos Energy takes enormous pride in our commitment to Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities. We are thankful for our robust partnership with The Salvation Army today and for years to come.”

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station works to assess local needs by identifying the obstacles and challenges of the community, then develop local programs designed to offer immediate relief, short-term care, and long-term growth with The Pathway of Hope program.

“The Salvation Army has seen record demand for services in the past three years and it seems to keep growing,” shared Captain Timothy Israel, leader of The Salvation Army BCS. “Atmos Energy’s support has allowed us to increase our services and meet more need than ever before. This gift is helping the Salvation Army build a pathway of hope for families who are susceptible to poverty and homelessness. We couldn’t do what we do without partners like Atmos Energy.”

