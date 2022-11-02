Twitter will take weeks to restore suspended accounts, Musk says

(CNN) - Twitter’s new billionaire CEO Elon Musk reiterated Tuesday night that accounts suspended from the platform will not return right away.

Musk tweeted, “Twitter will not allow anyone who has been de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back until we have a clear process for doing so.”

He added that the process could take weeks, meaning that users, including former President Donald Trump, likely will not be able to rejoin the social media site before the midterm elections.

Last week, Musk announced the formation of a content moderation council that would guide decision-making on user bans and policing of the platform.

The council will reportedly include groups from the civil rights community and those who face hate-fueled violence.

