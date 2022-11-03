Aggies host Javelinas in exhibition on Friday

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts Texas A&M-Kingsville in an exhibition matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday at Reed Arena.

It will be the final tune up for the Aggies, who open the 2022-23 season against ULM at 7 p.m. on Monday at Reed Arena.Admission and parking to Friday’s exhibition are FREE. Live stats are available on 12thMan.com.

About the Aggies:

  • The Aggies closed 2021-22 on a strong note with wins in nine of their final 11 games and reached the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament and the NIT.
  • The 2021-22 Aggies finished with a 27-13 record, which marked a 19-victory improvement from 2020-21 (8-10). It was the largest season-to-season win total improvement in program history, bettering the 14-win improvement from 2003-04 to 2004-05 in Billy Gillispie’s first season at Texas A&M.
  • Head coach Buzz Williams enters his fourth year in Aggieland and his 16th year as a head coach. He reached the 300-win plateau in 2022 and enters 2022-23 with a 302-192 record (49-37 at Texas A&M).
  • One of the most experienced teams in the nation, seven Aggies with at least 10 starts last year return in 2022-23, including three with more than 20 starts. Leading the way are Tyrece Radford, who started all 40 games, and Henry Coleman III, who started 36-of-39 games.
  • Texas A&M’s defensive pressure led to an NCAA-leading 399 steals last season and returning players accounted for 52.6 percent of those steals. Four players return that nabbed at least 45 steals a year ago.
  • The Aggies’ strong defense was bolstered by the addition of American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Dexter Dennis, who transferred from Wichita State. The 6-foot-5 guard started 94-of-112 career games over four seasons with the Shockers.
  • Texas A&M added five transfers: G Dexter Dennis (Wichita State), F Andersson Garcia (Mississippi State), F Julius Marble (Michigan State), G Erik Pratt (Seward County CC) and G Khalen Robinson (Arkansas).

PROMOTIONS UPDATE (TAMU-Kingsville game):

  • Admission is FREE for all fans.
  • Aggie Basketball Fan Zone: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, TVs & more! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.
  • Student Giveaway: ‘22-’23 Reed Rowdies shirts available for ALL students in the Fan Zone.

