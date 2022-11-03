A&M Consolidated’s game versus Glenn moved up to 6pm on Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated varsity football team will wrap up its regular season on Friday against Leander Glenn at Tiger Field.

Because of the threat of severe weather Friday evening the game has been moved up to 6pm with the school’s senior recognitions beginning at 5:15.

The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) can grab a share of the District 11-5A Division I Championship with a win over Glenn (5-4, 3-3). Because of point differential tie breaker in the district, A&M Consolidated would be the number one seed coming out of the district and would host a first round playoff game next week.

KBTX Sports will have more on the game against the Grizzlies later on today.

