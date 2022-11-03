Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says

Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more products may be affected.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An independent lab has found troubling levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in more types of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure.

The report comes after certain aerosol dry shampoos, including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi and Tresemme products, were voluntarily recalled last month due to the potential presence of benzene.

The report lists other aerosol dry shampoos, including Not Your Mother’s, Paul Mitchell, Sun Bum, Batiste, dp Hue, OGX, San de Janeira, Redken, Sebastian, Klorane, IGK, CHI, Garnier Fructis, Pureology, Amika, Hask, Drybar, Biolage, Eva NYC, Kristin Ess, Bumble and Bumble, Cake, L’Oreal and Kerastase.

On Monday, Valisure sent a citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration saying 70% of samples from 34 different brands of dry shampoo showed quantifiable levels of benzene.

The petition urges the FDA to “expeditiously request recalls” on the affected batches of products containing benzene and better define limits for benzene contamination in other products.

The FDA normally takes 180 days to respond to a citizen petition.

The World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer have classified benzene as a Group 1 compound, defining it as “carcinogenic to humans.” The FDA currently lists it as a “Class 1 solvent.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
While Martin isn't expected to impact land, Lisa will make landfall as a hurricane in Belize...
Martin and Lisa both hurricanes, a rarity for November

Latest News

John Kirby, right, of the National Security Council, confirms that the U.S. believes North...
US is accusing North Korea of supplying Russia with weapons, White House confirms
North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea continues missile launches, threats
Nashville-area voters say they are upset after hundreds of ballots were cast incorrectly.
Voters express anger over ballot errors
11/3
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 11/3
A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction.
Life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is up for auction