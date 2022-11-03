Brazos Valley Worldfest to feature cultures from around the world
Organizers prepare for free festival in downtown Bryan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Worldfest is the celebration of the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley.
Festival Manager Kim Fox joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday to talk about the free event.
The festival includes a variety of cultural performances, dances and children’s crafts from different countries, along with displays and authentic food.
Brazos Valley Worldfest is Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Bryan.
The event is free and open to the public.
