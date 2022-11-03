Bryan rounds out regular season at Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings’ regular season finale is moved to Thursday due to possible weather Friday night.

The Vikings finish the season on the road at Harker Heights. The Knights will be a tall task for the Vikings since they’re 8-1, undefeated in district play and are number one in the district.

In Head Coach Ricky Tullos’ first season Bryan locked in a playoff spot with their win over Hutto last week.

“I’m so excited and proud of our kids,” Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “They deserve it. They earned it. (They) faced some adversity a few weeks ago.. had to go to Waco and take care of Hutto.. just couldn’t be more proud of their resiliency, and (they) continued to go out and play, and I just couldn’t be more proud of our school and our community.”

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Harker Heights.

