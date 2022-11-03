College Station to battle Hendrickson looking to grab share of district title

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars already were scheduled to play on Thursday night against Pflugerville Hendrickson on the road.

Last week Stoney Pryor and the Purple and Black beat A&M Consolidated to move back into a position to grab a share of the district championship heading into the regular season finale.

Hendrickson comes in having won 2 in a row and Pryor is telling his team to worry about playing football and the rest will take care of itself.

“Control the controllables and the controllable that we have this week is winning our game,” said Pryor.

“If we win our game Thursday night then it gives us a home-field advantage in the playoffs because we would either be first or second but I have an opportunity to play a home playoff game and to claim part of the district title is definitely worth fighting for,” ended Pryor.

Thursday’s game at the P-Field in Pflugerville will kick off at 7.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale
Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale