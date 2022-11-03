College Station to battle Hendrickson looking to grab share of district title

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars already were scheduled to play on Thursday night against Pflugerville Hendrickson on the road.

Last week Stoney Pryor and the Purple and Black beat A&M Consolidated to move back into a position to grab a share of the district championship heading into the regular season finale.

Hendrickson comes in having won 2 in a row and Pryor is telling his team to worry about playing football and the rest will take care of itself.

“Control the controllables and the controllable that we have this week is winning our game,” said Pryor.

“If we win our game Thursday night then it gives us a home-field advantage in the playoffs because we would either be first or second but I have an opportunity to play a home playoff game and to claim part of the district title is definitely worth fighting for,” ended Pryor.

Thursday’s game at the P-Field in Pflugerville will kick off at 7.

