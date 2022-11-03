College Station voters to decide on $90 million in capital projects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is looking to make some major improvements and on Nov. 8 voters will be tasked with deciding on $90.4 million dollars of capital projects.

Proposition A, is $18 million that would help improve emergency response times, according to the city. The money would go towards a new fire station and equipment.

Proposition B is a $16.1 million bond aimed at widening Rock Prairie East from a two lane road into a four lane roadway. This upgrade will include bike lanes and sidewalks along either side.

Proposition C, Is the most expensive improvement at $30.4 million. The proposition is focused on sports and tourism and includes renovations to both Veterans Park and Texas Independence Ballpark. The money would go towards adding four additional baseball fields to the ballpark and renovate six turn fields at Veterans Park.

Proposition D, is geared toward upgrading parks. The $22 million will fund improvements for six different parks and facilities in the city, bringing some of them up to date with new restrooms, basketball and tennis courts. Several parks in the city have not been refreshed in 20 years, according to city officials.

Proposition E, is specific to Mabel Clare Thomas park, a $3.9 million bond would pay for a new swimming pool with a splash pad and restrooms.

The total for all projects if approved would be just over $90 million, according to city officials the propositions would be funded through tax dollars, without any tax rate increases. They city adds that operational expenses from the projects may affect the future property tax rates.

For more information, click here. For more voter information, click here.

