Daylight saving time serves as a reminder to change smoke detector batteries

Experts say that most deadly fires happen at night and that smoke alarms give families an early warning.
College Station Fire Department stresses the importance of working smoke alarms.
College Station Fire Department stresses the importance of working smoke alarms.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we change our clocks on Sunday and fall back one hour to mark the beginning of daylight saving time, fire departments across the Brazos Valley are reminding everyone to test their smoke detectors and change the batteries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.

Fire officials also say the risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.

The College Station Fire Department urges the community to make sure you have the proper smoke detectors to keep you safe.

”Smoke detectors do save lives. That early warning that there’s smoke in the house gives people enough time to get out and get out safely. And it gives you enough time to call 911 so we can get there fast enough to put the fire out before it gets very big, so smoke detectors save lives,” said College Station Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs. “They also save property. It gives us an early warning that there’s a fire.”

Marrs recommends changing out a smoke detector every seven to 10 years and says now is also a good time to check batteries in carbon monoxide alarms and weather radios.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen

Latest News

Texas A&M leads national conference on agriculture for health
Texas A&M leads national conference on agriculture for health
This follows more missile launches from North Korea
U.S. and South Korea to extend military exercises
More of the area is included in a higher risk for severe weather with expected storms Friday...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
History in Motion at the Museum of the American G.I.
Ride in a tank & watch live demonstrations at the Museum of the American G.I.’s History in Motion