Daylight saving time serves as a reminder to change smoke detector batteries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we change our clocks on Sunday and fall back one hour to mark the beginning of daylight saving time, fire departments across the Brazos Valley are reminding everyone to test their smoke detectors and change the batteries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.

Fire officials also say the risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.

The College Station Fire Department urges the community to make sure you have the proper smoke detectors to keep you safe.

”Smoke detectors do save lives. That early warning that there’s smoke in the house gives people enough time to get out and get out safely. And it gives you enough time to call 911 so we can get there fast enough to put the fire out before it gets very big, so smoke detectors save lives,” said College Station Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs. “They also save property. It gives us an early warning that there’s a fire.”

Marrs recommends changing out a smoke detector every seven to 10 years and says now is also a good time to check batteries in carbon monoxide alarms and weather radios.

