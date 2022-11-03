Election official shares what happens after the polls close on Tuesday

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election Day is less than a week away, but the election officials work doesn’t end on the 8th. Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four to discuss what happens behind the scenes once the polls close.

On Election Day, voters have the right to cast their vote as long as they’re in line by 7 p.m., which is when the polls officially close. At this point the judges have a lot to do. Hancock says they have quite a bit of paperwork to make sure everything is accounted for. They return the paper ballots and the electronic media to central count, where they’ll tabulate the results. However, these results will be considered unofficial.

“Even though everyone has cast their vote on Election Day, there are still some processes that go on after Election Day,” explained Hancock.

There are mail-in ballots that were sent back to voters, which they have until six days after the election to send back in. Everyone who voted provisionally has to be accounted for. This includes people who had an outstanding mail ballot and didn’t bring it to the polls with them or weren’t registered. Military and oversees voters also have an additional six days for their deadline.

“There’s quite a few deadlines after the Election Day, so that is why everything is considered unofficial until after canvass,” said Hancock.

Canvassing is the process of certifying the election results, and according to Hancock it’s done by the county 10 to 14 days after the election. This means the official election results will be available about two weeks after Election Day.

Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 4 and Election Day is Nov. 8. For additional voting information check out KBTX’s Midterm voting guide.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen

Latest News

Businesses are preparing to accommodate shoppers ahead of the holidays
Retailers recommend shopping early as the holiday season approaches
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/2
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/2
It will take around 2 weeks to get the official results
Focus at Four: elections behind the scenes
Momentum church BCS and Bryan Housing Authority host blanket & care package drive
Momentum Church BCS, Bryan Housing Authority host blanket, care package drive