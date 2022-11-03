Family honors loved one who died from suspected counterfeit pill containing fentanyl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is turning their pain into a purpose a loved one lost his life after taking a suspected counterfeit pill containing fentanyl.

What would have been Koby Fitzgerald’s 22nd birthday was less of a celebration and more of a time to reflect and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and other dangerous opioids.

Kylie Fitzgerald, Koby’s sister, says he purchased a drug called ‘Perc or Oxycodone” that was laced with more than two times the deadly amount of fentanyl and passed away back in April.

“My brother was like the life of the party. He was my best friend. He always knew how to make people smile and he was always in a great mood,” said Kylie. “We’re reflecting I guess by trying to help other people ‘cause we don’t want this tragedy to happen to anyone else. He was way too young to be taken from something so cruel.”

According to Texas Health and Human Services, one in five Texans has experienced an opioid overdose or knows someone who has, that includes Koby’s friend Sara Martinez.

“I first met Koby back in high school my junior year. Right away I knew we were going to be best friends,” said Martinez. “He instantly took me right under his wing and show me my way around public schools and from then on out we were best friends.

Martinez who has had her share of challenges with substance abuse says she wants to do her part by warning others of the dangers of fentanyl as a way to honor Koby.

I would definitely say fentanyl is an issue,” said Martinez. “You never know what you’re going to get whenever you buy something off the street like nothing safe anymore.”

Sara Martinez , Koby's friend writing message of love on lantern. (KBTX)

Martinex says Koby’s death was an eye-opening experience for her.

“I realized that I need to turn my life around like it could have been me easily,” said Martinez. “It’s heartbreaking what it took for me to realize that I needed to turn my life around but it was a very good awakening for me.”

To end the night family, friends, and even Kobys dog Duke looked on while lanterns were released with messages written on them to honor his life.

Koby's dog Duke (KBTX)

The Fitzgerald family also passed out Narcan, a lifesaving drug used to reverse overdoses to attendees.

“If you have teenagers or pre-teens that are starting to experiment it’s just better for everyone to have it because it can save many lives,” said Kylie.

Narcan table (KBTX)

Chari Alberts, Koby’s mother, and Kylie have created a Facebook group called Fentanyl Awareness- Brazos County. The group was created after Koby’s death to bring awareness to the fentanyl deaths that have occurred in Brazos county and surrounding counties that they feel are going unnoticed.

