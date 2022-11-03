Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.

INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County.

According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody.

The search was happening along FM 50 between Hale Branch and FM 390 and the sheriff says the pursuit began with DPS troopers.

Details of what led up to the pursuit are unclear, but authorities said the two men were armed with weapons.

Burleson County authorities were also assisting.

